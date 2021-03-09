'LH Officials to Be Banned from Buying Land for Non-Use Purposes'

Photo : YONHAP News

Prime Minister Chung Sye-kyun said on Sunday that the government will ban employees of the state housing corporation from buying real estate for purposes other than actual use.The prime minister made the remarks in a meeting with ministers to discuss ways to prevent a recurrence of the land speculation scandal involving employees of the Korea Land and Housing Corporation(LH).Chung said the government will overhaul and establish an internal monitoring system to prevent LH officials from sharing or leaking insider information on development projects and from making speculative property purchases.He added that the government will produce systems and legal grounds to punish anyone inside or outside of the company found to be speculating with the aid of such information.The prime minister said the government will also come up with measures to eradicate speculation on farmland.