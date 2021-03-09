'US Shared with S. Korea Attempts to Contact N. Korea'

Photo : YONHAP News

The Foreign Ministry said on Sunday that the United States shared with South Korea its reported diplomatic attempts to reach out to North Korea.Reuters reported on Saturday that there had been efforts by the Biden administration to reach out to the North Korean government through several channels starting in mid-February. North Korea reportedly remains unresponsive to the diplomatic outreach.A South Korean Foreign Ministry official said on Sunday that Washington shared with Seoul in advance the reported behind-the-scenes diplomatic push.The official added that the two nations are in close communication and cooperation on the overall process of the U.S.' North Korea policy.A diplomatic source said that the U.S. had attempted to contact and talk to North Korea under the Trump administration as well, and information is being shared between Seoul and Washington at sufficient levels.