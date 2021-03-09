Prime Minister Vows Efforts to Reduce Daily Infections to 200s

Photo : YONHAP News

Prime Minister Chung Sye-kyun has vowed the government's utmost efforts to reduce the country's daily COVID-19 infections to the 200s over the next two weeks, designating a "special period" for the greater metro area.The prime minister made the announcement on Sunday during a government meeting on COVID-19 responses in Seoul.Chung said that the government will check crowded public facilities and business establishments hiring numerous foreign workers in the capital region to preemptively detect cases to contain the virus spread.In areas outside the capital region, Chung said the government will carry out extensive inspection of facilities vulnerable to virus risks.The prime minister expressed concerns that daily infections would not go down and climbed to almost 500 on Saturday, warning that hidden cases could lead to massive clusters at any time.