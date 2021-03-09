Emergency Fine Dust Measures Enforced in Capital Region, South Chungcheong

Photo : YONHAP News

Emergency fine dust reduction measures are being enforced on Monday in the greater metro area and South Chungcheong Province.The Environment Ministry said it took the step as fine dust in the regions rose to alarmingly high levels for the second straight day. The ministry enforced a set of preliminary reduction measures on Sunday as levels were expected to remain high.Under the emergency reduction measures, grade five emissions vehicles, those that are the most pollutive according to the government's five-tier system, will be banned from operation in the affected regions.Eleven of 34 coal plants in Incheon and South Chungcheong Province will be halted, while the output ceilings of 23 others will be kept at 80 percent.Businesses and facilities that emit air pollutants have to adjust operations, while construction sites are required to reduce or adjust their operations and take steps to curb dust emissions.