S. Korea Reports 382 New COVID-19 Cases

Photo : YONHAP News

South Korea's daily COVID-19 cases fell below 400 to 382 cases on Monday, amid fears of a possible fourth wave of infections.The Korea Disease Control and Prevention Agency(KDCA) said Monday that the new cases brought the country's total caseload to 96-thousand-17.The daily figure fell to the 300s after remaining in the 400 range for six straight days, but the drop is mainly due to fewer tests over the weekend.Of the new cases detected throughout Sunday, 370 were local transmissions, while 12 were imported.Nearly 80 percent of the local cases came from the greater metro area, with 112 in Seoul, 161 in Gyeonggi Province and 18 in Incheon. Other parts of the nation added 79 cases.Six more deaths were reported, raising the death toll to one-thousand-675, with the fatality rate standing at one-point-74 percent.The number of critically ill patients dropped by six to 99.