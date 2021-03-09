S. Korea Estimated to Hit 10th in 2020 Global GDP Rankings

Photo : Getty Images Bank

Data showed that South Korea's economy is predicted to rank tenth in the world for last year despite the COVID-19 pandemic.According to data from the Organization for Economic Cooperation and Development(OECD) on Monday, the nominal gross domestic product(GDP) of South Korea was estimated at one-point-62 trillion U.S. dollars in 2020.The estimated amount puts the country at tenth in the 2020 GDP rankings as it is larger than those of Russia, Brazil and Australia, which are predicted to rank eleventh, 12th and 13th, respectively.South Korea's estimated ranking is up two notches from a year earlier. If the 2020 ranking is confirmed, the country would recapture tenth place after two years.South Korea could potentially rank as high as ninth in terms of nominal GDP as its estimated amount is currently slightly more than that of Canada.