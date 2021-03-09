Pres. Moon's Approval Rating Slips to 30% Range

Photo : YONHAP News

President Moon Jae-in's approval has dropped to the 30-percent range for the first time in five weeks, amid public uproar over a growing housing speculation scandal linked to the state-owned Korea Land and Housing Corporation(LH) and other officials.Realmeter said Monday that it surveyed some 25-hundred adults nationwide between Monday and Friday last week and found that 37-point-seven percent supported Moon, down two-point-four percentage points from the previous week.The survey found that 57-point-four percent of respondents gave a negative assessment of Moon, up one-point-seven percentage points from last week.Meanwhile, public support for the ruling Democratic Party slipped point-nine percentage points to 30-point-one percent.The main opposition People Power Party(PPP), however, saw its approval rating rise point-four percentage points to 32-point-four percent.The survey, commissioned by YTN, had a confidence level of 95 percent with a margin of error of two percentage points.