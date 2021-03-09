Refugee Rights Group Welcomes Gov't Decision to Extend Myanmar Citizens' Sojourn

Photo : YONHAP News

A South Korean organization that assists refugees has hailed the government’s decision to allow Myanmar citizens to extend their sojourn in the country on humanitarian grounds until the situation in the Southeast Asian country stabilizes.The Korea Refugees Rights Network said in a statement on Monday that the government’s decision is consistent with the international community’s efforts to address the military's violent crackdown on anti-coup protests in Myanmar.The group also said the government went beyond simply issuing a statement condemning the situation and took a substantial step by allowing the special extended stay to some 25-thousand Myanmar citizens in South Korea.The group expressed hope that with the latest move, the Justice Ministry’s deliberation on granting refugee status will see improvements.Meanwhile, Reuters quoted Myanmar’s Assistance Association for Political Prisoners as saying that at least 38 people died on Sunday after the military shot at anti-coup protesters.More than 100 people are estimated to have been killed in the violent military crackdowns since the February 1 military coup.