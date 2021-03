Photo : YONHAP News

An interagency team investigating alleged land speculation by state employees within and outside the Korea Land and Housing Corporation(LH) has opened a center to receive tips from the public.Headed by a senior superintendent, five officials at the center are tasked with handling the incoming tips, which can include suspected misappropriation of confidential information by a public official, speculative activities or acts that disturb the housing market.Detailed allegations will be transferred to the National Investigation Headquarters or to relevant municipal police agencies.The tip hotline can be reached at zero-two-three-one-five-zero-zero-zero-two-five from 9:00 a.m. to 9:00 p.m. on weekdays and until 6:00 p.m. on Saturdays.