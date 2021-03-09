Police Raid Homes, Offices of Officials Suspected of Property Speculation

Photo : YONHAP News

South Korean police on Monday raided the offices and residences of a city councilor and municipal government employee suspected of engaging in property speculation.This is the first police search involving public officials other than employees of the Korea Land and Housing Corporation(LH) in the ongoing investigation since allegations emerged of employees at the state-run company engaging in land speculation.The Gyeonggi Nambu Provincial Police Agency began the search at the homes and offices of a Siheung city councilor affiliated with the ruling Democratic Party(DP) and a Gwangmyeong city government employee.Earlier this month, a civic group had filed a complaint accusing the councilor of seeking profits through purchasing land and constructing a commercial building in an area in Siheung, which is included in the government's housing development project.The Gwangmyeong employee was found to have bought into forest land with family in a development area in the city in July last year, ahead of the project announcement.The Gyeonggi Bukbu Police Agency also sent investigators to the residence and office of a Pocheon city employee who was in charge of urban railway extension projects.He is accused of purchasing land and a building in an area that was later decided as the site for a new train station.