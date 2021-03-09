Menu Content

Poll: Over Half of S. Koreans Think Gov't Should Call Off Development Project

Write: 2021-03-15 12:52:12Update: 2021-03-15 13:33:28

Photo : KBS News

More than half of South Koreans polled believe the government should call off its major development project in two Gyeonggi Province cities amid speculation allegations at the state-run Korea Land and Housing Corporation(LH).

According to a latest Realmeter survey of 500 adults last Friday, 57-point-nine percent of respondents said it would be appropriate to cancel the project announced for the cities of Gwangmyeong and Siheung.

Thirty-four percent said a project cancellation would be inappropriate, while eight-point-one percent said they were undecided.

Over 60 percent in most regions called for a cancellation. However, 48-point-nine percent in the central regions of Daejeon, Sejong and Chungcheong said the project shouldn't be cancelled, compared to 37-point-four percent who said it should be.

Sixty-six percent of moderates supported the cancellation, while the idea was supported by 58-point-one percent of conservatives and 52-point-four percent of liberals.

The survey, commissioned by YTN, had a confidence level of 95 percent with a margin of error of plus or minus four-point-four percentage points.
