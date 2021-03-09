S. Korea, US Held Consultations before Reported N. Korea Contact Attempts

Photo : YONHAP News

South Korea and the United States held consultations prior to Washington's under-the-radar diplomatic outreach to Pyongyang last month.Unification Ministry spokesperson Lee Jong-joo confirmed recent reports by foreign media on Monday, saying Seoul and Washington have closely communicated and coordinated as the Joe Biden administration reviews its policies on North Korea.The spokesperson said Seoul has shared many of its views through the policy review, including those of her ministry.The comments follow recent reportage that Pyongyang has yet to respond to Washington's efforts to engage through various channels since mid-February. A Biden administration official was quoted as saying the absence of dialogue between the U.S. and North Korea has stretched for more than a year.On Seoul and Washington's ongoing combined military exercise that began last Monday, to which Pyongyang has yet to react, Lee urged the regime to view the training with a prudent and flexible attitude.