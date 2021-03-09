Menu Content

Search
Search
About us Go to KBS

Politics

S. Korea, US Held Consultations before Reported N. Korea Contact Attempts

Write: 2021-03-15 14:55:20Update: 2021-03-15 15:47:18

S. Korea, US Held Consultations before Reported N. Korea Contact Attempts

Photo : YONHAP News

South Korea and the United States held consultations prior to Washington's under-the-radar diplomatic outreach to Pyongyang last month.

Unification Ministry spokesperson Lee Jong-joo confirmed recent reports by foreign media on Monday, saying Seoul and Washington have closely communicated and coordinated as the Joe Biden administration reviews its policies on North Korea. 

The spokesperson said Seoul has shared many of its views through the policy review, including those of her ministry.

The comments follow recent reportage that Pyongyang has yet to respond to Washington's efforts to engage through various channels since mid-February. A Biden administration official was quoted as saying the absence of dialogue between the U.S. and North Korea has stretched for more than a year. 

On Seoul and Washington's ongoing combined military exercise that began last Monday, to which Pyongyang has yet to react, Lee urged the regime to view the training with a prudent and flexible attitude.
List

Editor's Pick

Close

This website uses cookies and other technology to enhance quality of service. Continuous usage of the website will be considered as giving consent to the application of such technology and the policy of KBS. For further details >