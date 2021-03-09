Menu Content

Culture

Violist Richard Yong-Jae O'Neill Wins First Grammy

Write: 2021-03-15 15:30:06Update: 2021-03-15 16:41:41

Photo : YONHAP News

Korean-American violist Richard Yong-jae O'Neill has taken home his first Grammy award on Sunday in the best classical instrumental solo category.

During the 63rd Grammy Awards held in Los Angeles, the Recording Academy announced O'Neill as the winner of the category for his "Theofanidis: Concerto For Viola And Chamber Orchestra."

Winning his first Grammy on his third nomination, O'Neill thanked the Recording Academy for the "honor of a lifetime" during the online awards ceremony.

Meanwhile, K-pop group BTS came short of becoming the first South Korean artists to win a Grammy with their mega hit track, "Dynamite", after the award for best pop duo/group went to Lady Gaga and Ariana Grande for their collaboration, "Rain On Me."

The seven-member group thanked its fans for support, adding that the whole nomination process has been an "unbelievable" experience.

Still, the group managed to write history by becoming the first South Korean nominees to perform by themselves at the Grammys.
