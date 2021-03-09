'N. Korea Unresponsive to US Contact Attempts'

Photo : YONHAP News

Anchor: Foreign media have reported that the Joe Biden administration in the U.S. has attempted behind-the-scenes contact with North Korea since mid-February but Pyongyang has yet to respond. While Washington is expected to complete its North Korea policy review "within weeks", observers say its attempts to bring the regime back to the negotiating table have also begun in full swing.Our Kim Soyon has more.Report: On Saturday, Reuters quoted a senior Biden official as saying that there have been efforts to reach out to the North Korean government through various channels since mid-February, including the New York channel, though there has yet to be a response.The New York channel refers to North Korea's mission to the United Nations, which is based in the city.Experts say the lack of response from Pyongyang likely means the regime is still taking a wait-and-see approach to the new administration.Meanwhile, Seoul's Foreign Ministry said Sunday that the U.S. shared this diplomatic push with South Korea in advance. A ministry official stressed that the two nations are in close communication and cooperation on Washington’s overall North Korea policy, including its policy review.U.S. Acting Assistant Secretary of State for East Asian and Pacific Affairs Sung Kim recently said the Biden administration's North Korea policy review will be completed in the coming weeks.Pundits therefore anticipate that Pyongyang may well make its move either behind-the-scenes or through official contact after the policy review is finished and the regime has a better idea on where the U.S. stands.In light of ongoing South Korea-U.S. joint drills, though scaled back and centered on computer simulations, experts say meaningful contact between the U.S. and North Korea, if it does take place, will most likely occur after the exercise ends. North Korean leader Kim Jong-un previously had called for a stop to the joint drills during a ruling party congress in January.Washington's latest attempt to reach out to Pyongyang is viewed to be more aimed at preventing provocative moves by the regime during the policy review period and fostering conditions for dialogue.Kim Soyon, KBS World Radio News.