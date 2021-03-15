Moon Pledges Strong Anti-Real Estate Speculation Drive

Photo : YONHAP News

President Moon Jae-in has vowed to focus on driving out real estate investment irregularities.In a meeting with his aides on Monday, Moon said the anti-speculation campaign will be a key policy of his administration during the remainder of his term.Addressing the recent land speculation scandal, the president said the public is calling for not only a mere response but also a fundamental solution to such practices.He said despite its anti-corruption drive in various areas, his government had not fought against real estate speculation and had focused only on stabilizing the market, while such "unearned income" worsened income disparity.Saying the drive against real estate corruption is a demand of the public, Moon called on officials to grasp that it will be the most important matter for public livelihoods. He also called it the path to actualizing the spirit of the candlelight vigils that gave birth to his government.Moon urged cooperation from the political community, saying political parties should avoid politicizing the issue and instead help answer the demands of the public through legislative efforts.Also pointing to the chronic shortage of public housing in the nation, he said the government's February 4 large public housing development plan should be pursued and called for the National Assembly's cooperation.