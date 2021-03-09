Menu Content

SPO to Set Up Team to Assist in LH Scandal Investigation

Write: 2021-03-15 16:38:56Update: 2021-03-15 16:46:50

Photo : KBS News

The Supreme Prosecutors Office(SPO) will establish a team of prosecutors and research officers to assist the ongoing police investigation into the land speculation scandal involving public officials.

The SPO on Monday held a meeting of senior prosecutors in charge of property speculation affairs and arrived at the plan. 

The 20-member team will support the police but also run its own investigations after they have been handed over by the police. These involve serious crimes in six areas, including corruption, economy, national defense, election and major disasters. 

The team will establish hotlines between prosecutors' offices and the police force and also help retrieve criminal profits.

Under domestic law, when public officials are proven to have used insider information in purchasing land scheduled for development projects, that property can be confiscated.  

Prosecutors will frequently consult with the police on the direction of the investigation and will also be swift in requesting related arrest warrants.
