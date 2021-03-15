Moon Seeks to Eradicate Real Estate Corruption amid Opposition Criticism

Photo : YONHAP News

Anchor: South Korea is mired in a land speculation scandal, involving employees of the state-run land development corporation LH. As at least 20 LH officials are suspected to have gained profits using the government’s classified land development project, President Moon Jae-in said eradicating such real estate corruption will be a key task in the remainder of his term in office. The opposition party counters the government is not doing all it can ahead of the Seoul and Busan mayoral by-elections.Kim Bum-soo has more.Report: President Moon Jae-in has admitted that his government never quite got around to addressing head-on real estate speculation, instead only focusing on ways to stabilize the highly volatile housing market.During his weekly meeting with top aides on Monday, the president addressed the controversial land speculation scandal, involving employees of the state-run Korea Land and Housing Corporation, or LH, as well as other state workers.[Sound bite: President Moon Jae-in (Korean-English translation)]"Witnessing the land speculation allegations by some state workers of LH, the Korean people are not simply calling for a response. They are demanding the core of the problem be identified and rooted out. They want a settlement of the long-accumulated real estate corruption that has grown social unfairness, worsening the wealth inequalities with unearned real estate income. The government will strongly push for efforts to eradicate the corruption in the real estate market and establish a fair transactional order as a core state task during my remaining time in office."The government’s preliminary probe has found that at least 20 LH staff were involved in suspicious land purchases in Gwangmyeong and Siheung, southwest of Seoul, allegedly using prior knowledge related to the government’s massive development projects there.While promising an all-out effort to fix the problem, which could be more widespread than known among LH staff and other public servants, Moon urged the opposition not to turn the issue into political wrangling.But the opposition says the government is not doing all it can to expose the magnitude of the scandal, ahead of the election fast approaching on April 7th.Amid the current police investigation into the brewing scandal, the main opposition People Power Party is calling for an active intervention by the prosecution, who they say have the expertise in real estate crimes. The stance is consistent with its opposition to the Moon administration's prosecution reform drive.On Friday, the ruling Democratic Party had proposed launching a special counsel on the issue. But the main opposition rejected the move, arguing the months-long process to set up the special counsel probe would simply be too late, especially with the Seoul and Busan mayoral by-elections just around the corner on April 7th.Kim Bum-soo, KBS World Radio News.