Pres. Moon, First Lady Kim to Receive AZ Vaccine This Month

President Moon Jae-in and First Lady Kim Jung-sook will be inoculated with the AstraZeneca(AZ) vaccine later this month amid lingering concerns over the shot’s safety.Presidential Spokesperson Kang Min-seok said in a briefing on Monday that the first couple will receive their first AstraZeneca jabs on March 23, when the country is scheduled to begin AZ vaccinations on those aged 65 and older.Moon is 68 years old and Kim 66.Kang said they will be vaccinated ahead of Moon’s trip to Britain to attend the G7 Group of Nations summit in June as stipulated by the Korea Disease Control and Prevention Agency's(KDCA) protocol on mandatory travel.The spokesperson added it is also meant to set an example and dispel concerns over the vaccine’s stability and efficacy.Developed by AstraZeneca and Oxford University, the vaccine has been temporarily suspended in some European countries after several cases of blood clots and deaths among vaccinated people were reported.South Korean authorities initially excluded administering the AstraZeneca shots to those aged 65 and older, citing insufficient clinical data, but the KDCA approved its use for the elderly last week in light of recent study results in Britain and Scotland indicating efficacy for seniors over 70.Health authorities plan to inoculate 376-thousand patients or employees aged 65 or older at nursing homes from this month.