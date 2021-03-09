Report: S. Korea-US Defense Cost Sharing Deal to Be Initialed This Week

Photo : KBS News

South Korea and the U.S. will reportedly initial their agreement on defense cost sharing during the upcoming visit by U.S. state and defense secretaries this week.According to multiple South Korean government sources on Monday, an initialing ceremony for the Eleventh Special Measures Agreement(SMA) will be held right after the so-called Two Plus Two meeting between foreign and defense chiefs of the two countries in Seoul on Thursday.South Korean Foreign Minister Chung Eui-yong and Defense Minister Suh Wook will sit down with U.S. Secretary of State Antony Blinken and Secretary of Defense Lloyd Austin on the second day of their visit to Seoul.A diplomatic source said the arrangement of the initialing ceremony is to emphasize the significance of the South Korea-U.S. alliance.Last week, Seoul and Washington reached an agreement to raise Seoul’s share of defense cost burden to one-point-183 trillion won this year, up 13-point-nine percent from last year. From 2022 to 2025, Seoul and Washington will raise Seoul’s contribution based on increases in national defense costs.