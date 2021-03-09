US Secretaries: Free, Open Indo-Pacific a Shared Goal for S. Korea, US, Japan

Photo : YONHAP News

Top U.S. officials on foreign affairs and defense say realizing a free and open Indo-Pacific is a shared goal for South Korea, the U.S. and Japan, a goal that the three allies will work toward.Secretary of State Antony Blinken and U.S. Secretary of Defense Lloyd Austin announced the statement ahead of their joint trip to Japan and South Korea, according to the U.S. Embassy in Tokyo on Monday.According to a tweet from the embassy, the two U.S. secretaries said the Indo-Pacific region existing in free and open status and based on respect for human rights, democracy and the rule of law strongly corresponds to U.S. interest.They said the goal is also shared by Japan and South Korea and that they will closely cooperate to achieve it.Blinken and Austin chose the two eastern Asian countries as their first overseas destinations after taking office earlier this year. They will travel to Japan on Monday before flying to South Korea on Wednesday.