Europe's top medicine regulator has concluded that AstraZeneca's COVID-19 vaccine is "safe and effective," despite reports of blood clots among some vaccine recipients.The European Medicines Agency(EMA) announced the finding on Thursday after a related investigation.Head of EMA Emer Cooke told a news conference that the EMA's safety committee has come to a clear scientific conclusion that the jab is safe and effective.The EMA said on its website that the vaccine doesn't increase the overall incidence of blood clots and that the benefits of using it outweigh the possible risks.The agency, however, added that it still cannot rule out a link between certain rare types of blood clots and the vaccine.