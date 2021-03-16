Russia's Top Diplomat to Visit S. Korea Next Week

Photo : YONHAP News

Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov will visit South Korea from Tuesday to Thursday next week.Seoul's Foreign Ministry said on Thursday that Lavrov will hold talks with South Korean Foreign Minister Chung Eui-yong next Thursday to exchange views on bilateral ties, Korean Peninsula issues and other global concerns.The two ministers are also set to attend an opening ceremony on Wednesday for the "Year of Mutual Exchange" between the two nations to celebrate the 30th anniversary of the establishment of bilateral relations.The Year of Mutual Exchange was originally set for last year, but it was extended by one year due to the COVID-19 pandemic.The ministry said that Lavrov's visit is expected to serve as an opportunity to strengthen strategic communication between the two countries and further deepen their friendly, cooperative relations.