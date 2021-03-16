US State Department: N. Korea's WMD Programs Unlawful, Pose Threat

Photo : YONHAP News

The U.S. State Department has reaffirmed that North Korea's nuclear and other weapons of mass destruction(WMD) are in violation of UN Security Council resolutions.The department's deputy spokesperson Jalina Porter said on Thursday during a press briefing that North Korea's WMD programs, as reflected in multiple UN Security Council resolutions, are "unlawful and constitute a threat to international peace and security."The spokesperson was responding to a question about a possible difference between Seoul and Washington over the North Korean nuclear issue. The joint statement issued after Thursday's talks with the top foreign and defense ministers used the expression "North Korea's nuclear and ballistic missile issue" instead of "denuclearization of the Korean Peninsula, or North Korea."Porter said that the Biden administration has tried to reach out to North Korea multiple times to resume dialogue and ease tensions and explore diplomatic possibilities.The spokesperson, however, refused to comment on a recent statement by North Korean First Vice Minister Choe Son-hui, who confirmed the U.S.’ attempts at contact and said the North will continue to ignore any communication unless Washington withdraws its hostile policies toward Pyongyang.