UNCTAD Raises Global Economic Growth Outlook for 2021 to 4.7%

Photo : Getty Images Bank

The UN Conference on Trade and Development(UNCTAD) has upgraded its growth outlook for the global economy to four-point-seven percent for this year.The UNCTAD said in a report on Thursday that it raised its outlook by point-four percentage points from its forecast presented in September last year.It added that the upward revision factors in an expected boost in spending on the back of global COVID-19 vaccinations and a vast stimulus package.The UNCTAD said the South Korean economy will grow four percent this year as robust growth in investments and exports is expected to boost the economic recovery.By country, China is forecast to post the largest growth at eight-point-one percent this year, while the United States is expected to grow four-point-five percent, the European Union four percent and Japan two-point-one percent.