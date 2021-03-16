S. Korea Reports 463 New COVID-19 Cases

Photo : YONHAP News

South Korea reported 463 new COVID-19 cases on Friday, remaining in the 400s for the third straight day.​The Korea Disease Control and Prevention Agency(KDCA) said that the new infections raised the country's total caseload to 97-thousand-757.Of the new cases detected throughout Thursday, 441 were local transmissions, while 22 were imported.About 72 percent of the local cases came from the greater metro area, with 144 in Seoul, 153 in Gyeonggi Province and 23 in Incheon. The other parts of the nation added 121 cases.As the third wave of the epidemic continues unabated for the fifth consecutive month, daily cases have fluctuated between the 300s and 400s for the past several weeks.Two more deaths were reported, raising the death toll to one-thousand-690, with the fatality rate standing at one-point-73 percent.The number of critically ill patients increased by one to 101.