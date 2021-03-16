US Official Calls Blinken's Trip to S. Korea, Japan 'Successful'

Photo : YONHAP News

A senior U.S. official has assessed that Secretary of State Antony Blinken's trip to Japan and South Korea was "successful," saying that he had very close consultations with the allies on North Korea and China.Marc Knapper, deputy assistant secretary of state for Korea and Japan, gave the assessment in a virtual press conference on Friday morning.Knapper, who accompanied Blinken to Seoul and Tokyo, said they had heated discussions in both South Korea and Japan on challenges they face, including the North's nuclear and missile programs and China's coercive moves in the South China Sea.He added that the joint statements displayed intense, close and productive discussions made during the trip.Knapper then said that Secretary Blinken stressed both in Seoul and Tokyo that the trilateral cooperation among the three nations made them stronger.