Menu Content

Search
Search
About us Go to KBS

Domestic

Police Summon LH Employees Accused of Property Speculation for Questioning

Write: 2021-03-19 13:04:11Update: 2021-03-19 13:59:05

Police Summon LH Employees Accused of Property Speculation for Questioning

Photo : YONHAP News

South Korean police began questioning employees of the state-run Korea Land and Housing Corporation(LH) accused of engaging in land speculation in two Gyeonggi cities.

According to the Gyeonggi Nambu Provincial Police Agency on Friday, the questioning began at 10 a.m. and included a worker surnamed Kang, who is believed to have led the scheme.

While the police have yet to confirm the number of employees being questioned, their investigation involves 13 current and two former employees.

The police are expected to grill the suspects on whether they used internal, confidential information to purchase the properties in question, which were set to be part of a government development project.

This is the first time the investigation team has summoned suspects in the investigation and comes 17 days after civic groups first made the allegations earlier this month.
List

Editor's Pick

Close

This website uses cookies and other technology to enhance quality of service. Continuous usage of the website will be considered as giving consent to the application of such technology and the policy of KBS. For further details >