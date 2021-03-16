Ahn Accepts PPP's Proposal on Fielding Unified Candidate

Photo : YONHAP News

Ahn Cheol-soo, the minor opposition People's Party candidate for April's Seoul mayoral race, said he will accept the main opposition People Power Party(PPP)'s proposed conditions for fielding a unified opposition candidate.At a press conference on Friday, Ahn said he will accept the demands put forth by PPP candidate Oh Se-hoon, which would involve combining the results of two separate surveys of one-thousand people on each candidate's adequacy and competitiveness.Around ten percent of the responses must be collected from landline telephones.Ahn said the final candidate will likely be determined by Monday after the surveys are conducted over the weekend, stressing that the candidacy must be finalized by next Thursday when official campaigning begins.PPP interim chief Kim Chong-in, in response, welcomed Ahn's decision.Ahn previously had said he would accept Oh's proposal Thursday, after which the two sides resumed working-level negotiations, only to decide there simply wasn't enough time to conduct the polls before the end of candidate registration on Friday.The two candidates may register their names separately, before further discussions.