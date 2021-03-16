Rights Watchdog to Examine Directive Requiring COVID Testing for All Foreign Workers

Photo : YONHAP News

South Korea's human rights watchdog says it will scrutinize for discrimination alleged in the administrative orders issued by Seoul city and Gyeonggi provincial governments requiring COVID-19 testing for all foreign workers.The National Human Rights Commission of Korea(NHRCK) indirectly criticized the moves by the municipal governments on Friday, saying they could threaten the foundation for social unity, solidarity and trust, and even lead to hate crimes.It added that only those who have had contact with a COVID-19 patient or were in affected areas are classified as a suspected patient under the law.The statement, posted on its website, came ahead of the International Day for the Elimination of Racial Discrimination on Sunday.It also comes after the British government filed a petition with the rights watchdog, with the British ambassador Simon Smith calling the Seoul order "not fair, not proportionate, nor are they likely to be effective."Amid the controversy, the Seoul Metropolitan Government earlier on Friday announced it will not retract the order, saying individuals' health and public safety are being prioritized.Gyeonggi Province, meanwhile, has decided not to introduce measures that would require employers to hire foreigners only when they show proof showing they have tested negative for COVID-19.