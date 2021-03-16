US Embassy Flies Flag at Half-Staff in Honor of Atlanta Shooting Victims

Photo : YONHAP News

The U.S. Embassy in Seoul is flying its flag at half-staff to commemorate the victims of shootings that took place in Atlanta earlier this week.Acting Ambassador Robert Rapson tweeted on Friday that their hearts go out to the loved ones of those whose lives were lost and that the nation mourns with them.Rapson added that President Joe Biden has made clear that the nation stands with the Asian American community and against hate.On Thursday, Biden instructed all public facilities, including the White House and military installations, to fly the flag at half-staff for five days in honor of the eight victims, four of whom were of Korean descent.A 21-year-old suspect, identified as Robert Aaron Long, has been arrested and charged with eight counts of murder and one count of aggravated assault. Local police have yet to determine the motive for the shootings, but many believe they may have been directed at Asian Americans.