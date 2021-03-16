Politics US, China Display Public Blowup as High-Level Meeting Begins

The United States and China opened their first high-level meeting under the Joe Biden administration in Anchorage, Alaska with a public blowup in front of the media.



The two-day talks began on Thursday between U.S. Secretary of State Antony Blinken, U.S. National Security Adviser Jake Sullivan, Chinese State Councilor Wang Yi and Chinese Communist Party foreign affairs chief Yang Jiechi.



The meeting came amid aggravated tension between the two global powers after the Biden administration slapped sanctions on China for its crackdown on political freedom in Hong Kong just days earlier.



In his opening remarks, Blinken urged Beijing to return to a "rules-based" system, accusing China of violating international norms through its crackdown on minorities, cyber attacks on the U.S. and "economic coercion."



In a lengthy response, Yang protested the U.S.’ interference in China's internal affairs. He also accused Washington of advancing its own brand of democracy, while pointing to internal "deep-seated" challenges in human rights, referencing the Black Lives Matter movement.



What was initially expected to be minutes-long opening remarks lasted over an hour after both sides insisted the camera pool stay to cover their respective rebuttals.