28 More Public Employees Bought Land Near Gov't Development Area

Photo : YONHAP News

An additional 28 civil servants and public employees have been found to have purchased property in areas included in the government's urban development project.The government announced the findings of the second round of its inter-agency investigation on Friday.After looking into eight-thousand-780 employees at public companies and local governments, 23 government and five public company workers were discovered to have bought land in or nearby development areas.Cases for 23 of the 28 will be criminally investigated for suspected speculation.Two-hundred-37 others were found to have engaged in transactions involving residential units near the development areas.Meanwhile, the government plans to send a list of 127 workers who have yet to submit personal information to the interagency investigation team led by the Korean National Police Agency(KNPA).