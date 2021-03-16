S. Korea, Costa Rica Hold Foreign Ministerial Talks

Photo : YONHAP News

Foreign Minister Chung Eui-yong held talks with his Costa Rican counterpart Rodolfo Solano Quirós on Friday at the ministry and discussed substantive bilateral cooperation.Chung said Costa Rica is South Korea's traditional ally that shares the key common values of democracy, peace and human rights. He expressed expectations for ties to further develop and exchanges to increase with their 60th anniversary of diplomatic relations next year.The minister also called the Central American nation Seoul's important partner in sustainable development as the two officials discussed Korea's Green New Deal and Costa Rica's carbon neutral strategies.Solano said his country hopes to benchmark South Korea and expand trade and investment with Seoul. He called for strategic cooperation to facilitate economic restructuring in line with the trends of smart cities, digitalization and zero emission.The foreign minister previously had served as ambassador to Seoul.