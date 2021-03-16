Oh Claims Ahn Hasn't Accepted Full Terms on Unified Opposition Candidate

Photo : YONHAP News

Main opposition People Power Party(PPP) candidate for Seoul mayor Oh Se-hoon has claimed that Ahn Cheol-soo, the minor opposition People's Party candidate, has yet to accept the full terms proposed by his camp on fielding a unified opposition candidate.Earlier in the day, Ahn had announced that he would accept the PPP’s conditions. However, in a news conference at the National Assembly, Oh said that it has not been clarified as to what degree Ahn is willing to accept.Oh particularly raised an issue with remarks by the People's Party secretary general, who said the percentage of landline phone survey results will be negotiated and that the survey will include questions on who is a better candidate in terms of competitiveness.The PPP's proposal was that ten percent of responses should be collected via landline phones and the results of separate surveys on each candidate would be combined.Oh said he is sorry for the confusion and vowed to make sure that a single opposition candidate is chosen before election day on April 7. Meanwhile, the People’s Party vehemently criticized the PPP and Oh for the latest statements.