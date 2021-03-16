Oh, Ahn Offer Concessions on Polling Method Ahead of Seoul Mayoral By-elections

Photo : Getty Images Bank

Two heavyweight politicians vying for the unified opposition candidacy in the Seoul mayoral by-elections are striking a conciliatory tone on the polling method that would determine the winner between them.Main opposition People Power Party(PPP) candidate for Seoul mayor Oh Se-hoon held a press conference on Friday and said he will accept demands from minor People’s Party’s candidate Ahn Cheol-soo that all votes in the primary be cast via mobile phones.The PPP previously had demanded 10 percent of the poll should be conducted through landline telephones.Oh said although he may suffer a political loss from the concession, he will nonetheless do so, saying a change of power in Seoul is a mandate of the public.Ahn, in a separate press conference held at a similar time, said he will accept the PPP’s demands on landline telephones, although such demands are to him incomprehensible.The concessions, which some view as a strategy to woo more voters to their side, will likely lead to additional negotiations to reach an agreement.It is unclear, however, whether they have changed their stance on Oh’s demand that the winner should be decided by combining the results of two separate surveys of one-thousand people on each candidate's adequacy and competitiveness.Ahn was known to have demanded the poll should only ask “competitiveness” of the candidates, not “adequacy.”Meanwhile, both candidates have separately filed their intention to run, as Friday was the deadline for their registration.