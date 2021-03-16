S. Korea, US Launch Working-Level Policy Dialogue

Photo : YONHAP News

Seoul and Washington have launched a new series of working-level policy talks involving senior foreign affairs officials.The South Korean Foreign Ministry said on Friday that the first session of the Bilateral Policy Dialogue(BPD) was held in Seoul earlier in the day.The meeting was led by Koh Yun-ju, the ministry’s director-general for North American affairs, and Marc Knapper, deputy U.S. assistant secretary of state for Korea and Japan.The platform kicked off a day after the two-plus-two talks between foreign and defense ministers of the two countries were held in Seoul. The ministry said the dialogue will help manage pending diplomatic and security issues between the allies in a more systematic and swift manner.During the inaugural session, Koh and Knapper discussed the direction of the consultative body and issues of mutual concern, the ministry said. The two sides agreed to hold their next session by the end of June.