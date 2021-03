Photo : YONHAP News

President Moon Jae-in has pledged his will to realize a national shift to environment-friendly economic growth.During a visit to a coal-fired power plant in Boryeong, South Chungcheong Province, on Friday, Moon said the government will make 2021 the base year for the country’s green transition.He said South Korea needs to restructure its politics, economy, society and culture with extraordinary determination so that the Green New Deal will be the only path to its survival.The president said the country has managed to reduce its greenhouse gas emissions by 10-point-eight percent over the past two years.He credited it to the early closure of coal-fired power plants, encouraging the public to have confidence in South Korea reaching its goal of going carbon neutral by 2050.