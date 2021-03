Photo : YONHAP News

South Korea reported daily COVID-19 cases in the 400s for a fourth straight day.The Korea Disease Control and Prevention Agency (KDCA) said Saturday that 452 new cases were reported Friday, raising the country's accumulated caseload to 98-thousand-209.Of the new cases, all but 12 were local transmissions with the majority coming from the wider metro area including 119 in Seoul and 187 in Gyeonggi Province.Three more deaths have been reported, raising the death toll to one-thousand-693. The fatality rate stands at one-point-72 percent.Also as of Saturday, over 675-thousand people have received their first COVID-19 vaccine shots.