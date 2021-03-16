Harris Opposes Easing Sanctions to Bring N. Korea Back to Talks

Photo : YONHAP News

Former U.S. ambassador to South Korea Harry Harris said Friday that North Korea sanctions must not be eased in order to bring the regime back to the negotiating table.Speaking in a webinar hosted by the Washington-based Center for Strategic & International Studies(CSIS), Harris said there is pressure to relieve sanctions but he believes it was the strength of sanctions that brought North Korean leader Kim Jong-un to the negotiating table in Singapore in 2018.He said now is not the time to relax sanctions and that should not be offered as an inducement for the North to return to dialogue.The former envoy argued that for sanctions relief could be an outcome of negotiations, but it shouldn't be an incentive to kickstart them.Harris also highlighted the importance of the joint defense posture of South Korea and the U.S., including military drills, saying that Pyongyang poses an imminent threat to the U.S.