Photo : YONHAP News

U.S. President Joe Biden has called on the American public to "speak out and act" against hate and violence.The speech came after he met with Asian-American leaders in Atlanta on Friday following shootings that took place in the city earlier this week.Biden urged all Americans to stand up to bigotry when they see it, adding that "silence is complicity and we cannot be complicit."The president stressed that hate can have no safe harbor in America.The shootings that took place at spas and massage parlors claimed eight lives and six were of Asian descent, including four ethnic Korean women.