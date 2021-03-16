Jailed Samsung Heir Receives Emergency Surgery for Appendicitis

Photo : YONHAP News

Samsung Group's de facto leader Lee Jae-yong, who is serving time at the Seoul Detention Center, is known to have undergone surgery for appendicitis in the early hours of Saturday at Samsung Medical Center in southern Seoul.Lee was reportedly hurried to the hospital with a ruptured appendix and received an emergency operation.According to a source familiar with the matter, Lee reported abdominal pain on Friday afternoon and received treatment in a prison clinic and then at Hallym University Medical Center in Anyang, Gyeonggi Province.The source said the operation carried risks but it likely went well for the 52-year-old tycoon.Appendicitis causes severe pain to a person's right side and if left neglected, can even lead to peritonitis.Lee, vice chairman of Samsung Electronics, was sentenced to two and a half years in prison in January in a retrial of a bribery case involving former President Park Geun-hye.