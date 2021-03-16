US Human Rights Report Mentions Restrictions on Defector-led S. Korean NGOs

Photo : YONHAP News

Voice of America reports that the U.S. State Department's 2020 report on human rights practices in South Korea mentioned the Seoul government restricting the activities of some North Korea-related NGOs.The report states that Seoul's Unification Ministry revoked the operating permits of Fighters for a Free North Korea and Keun Saem, which are two defector-led South Korea-based NGOs that sent leaflets across the border.The report noted the ministry conducted inspections on 25 human rights organizations focused on North Korea, and that some see such action as a form of suppression.The State Department's human rights report on North Korea meanwhile said that COVID-19 fears have severely hampered foreign observers’ already extremely limited ability to monitor human rights and humanitarian aid conditions in the country.It said the North Korean government took no credible steps to prosecute officials who committed human rights abuses.The report also cited NGOs and media as saying that stricter border and internal travel restrictions, due to government fear of COVID-19, made it extremely difficult for North Koreans to pursue a living through informal trading.