US-China Talks in Alaska End without Joint Statement

Photo : YONHAP News

The United States and China ended their two-day high-level talks held in Alaska without producing a joint statement.Secretary of State Antony Blinken, National Security Adviser Jake Sullivan, China's State Councilor Wang Yi and Communist Party foreign affairs chief Yang Jiechi held a two-plus-two meeting from Thursday.According to Reuters, Sullivan told reporters that the U.S. expected to have tough and direct talks on a wide range of issues, and that’s exactly what they had.He said Washington will continue to consult with allies and partners and seek cooperation with China.Blinken said he was not surprised the U.S. received a “defensive response” from China after it raised allegations of human rights abuses in Xinjiang, Tibet and Hong Kong as well as cyberattacks and pressure on Taiwan.But he said the two sides also had intersecting interests on Iran, North Korea, Afghanistan and climate change, and that the U.S. had accomplished during the meetings what it had come to do.Yang Jiechi said the high-level strategic dialogue was candid, constructive and helpful though there are still some important differences between the two sides.He said the two sides should handle bilateral relations in the spirit of non-conflict and mutual respect, so as to move forward the relationship on a sound and stable track.Wang Yi said that sovereignty and territorial integrity are major issues of principle and the U.S. should not underestimate China's determination to safeguard its national sovereignty.