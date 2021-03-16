Menu Content

Search
Search
About us Go to KBS

Politics

Senior Prosecutors Dismiss Perjury Allegations in Ex-PM's Bribery Case

Write: 2021-03-20 13:26:18Update: 2021-03-20 13:45:39

Senior Prosecutors Dismiss Perjury Allegations in Ex-PM's Bribery Case

Photo : YONHAP News

Senior prosecutors have decided not to reexamine allegations of false testimony in a 2011 bribery trial involving former Prime Minister Han Myeong-sook. 

This comes after Justice Minister Park Beom-kye exercised command authority and ordered the Supreme Prosecutors Office (SPO) to take another look at the case.

A dozen senior prosecutors and heads of high prosecutors offices held a marathon meeting all day Friday, chaired by acting prosecutor-general Cho Nam-kwan.

Following discussions, they decided to uphold a previous decision by the prosecution to dismiss the perjury charges and drop the case.

As not all participants had the same opinion, the decision was reached through a vote.

The former PM, who has claimed innocence, served a two-year jail term that ended in 2017 for accepting illegal political funds from a late businessman while in office. 

But speculation surfaced last year that prosecutors had forced witnesses to give false testimony to win the conviction.
List

Editor's Pick

Close

This website uses cookies and other technology to enhance quality of service. Continuous usage of the website will be considered as giving consent to the application of such technology and the policy of KBS. For further details >