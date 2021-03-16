Senior Prosecutors Dismiss Perjury Allegations in Ex-PM's Bribery Case

Photo : YONHAP News

Senior prosecutors have decided not to reexamine allegations of false testimony in a 2011 bribery trial involving former Prime Minister Han Myeong-sook.This comes after Justice Minister Park Beom-kye exercised command authority and ordered the Supreme Prosecutors Office (SPO) to take another look at the case.A dozen senior prosecutors and heads of high prosecutors offices held a marathon meeting all day Friday, chaired by acting prosecutor-general Cho Nam-kwan.Following discussions, they decided to uphold a previous decision by the prosecution to dismiss the perjury charges and drop the case.As not all participants had the same opinion, the decision was reached through a vote.The former PM, who has claimed innocence, served a two-year jail term that ended in 2017 for accepting illegal political funds from a late businessman while in office.But speculation surfaced last year that prosecutors had forced witnesses to give false testimony to win the conviction.