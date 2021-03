Photo : YONHAP News

United Nations workers have also left North Korea, joining the wave of international organization employees and foreign diplomats leaving the country amid the COVID-19 pandemic.In a Friday briefing, UN spokesperson Stéphane Dujarric said the two last remaining staff members of the World Food Programme have left North Korea and returned home.He said they cannot immediately go back to the North due to border closures but will return to Pyongyang once restrictions are lifted.Since early last year, North Korea has shuttered its borders citing quarantine concerns, and has also severely restricted domestic travel.But the spokesman added a UN office in the North is still operating and work is carried out remotely with local employees, such as to support the COVAX Facility global vaccine program.