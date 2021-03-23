UN Council Adopts Resolution Condemning Human Rights Abuses in N. Korea

Photo : YONHAP News

The UN Human Rights Council has adopted a resolution condemning human rights abuses in North Korea.The council adopted the resolution at its 46th session in Geneva by consensus on Tuesday.It is the 19th year in a row that the council has adopted such a resolution.Seoul chose not to co-sponsor the resolution for the third straight year after co-sponsoring bills from 2009 to 2018.A South Korean Foreign Ministry official said earlier that its position remains unchanged and the decision was based on comprehensive factors.The U.S., which withdrew from the council in 2018, came back as a co-sponsor after rejoining earlier this year.The resolution condemns institutional and widespread human rights abuses in the North. It also calls on Pyongyang to cooperate with the international community on COVID-19 responses.