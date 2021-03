Photo : YONHAP News

The U.S. says North Korea's missile launches this past weekend are not in violation of UN resolutions.According to Reuters on Wednesday, officials who briefed reporters on the launches said the short-range missiles fired by the North over the weekend did not fall in the categories covered by UN Security Council resolutions.The officials said they are part of "normal testing."They added that the Biden administration is close to completing its review of North Korea policies and that U.S. national security adviser Jake Sullivan will hold a meeting with his counterparts in South Korea and Japan next week to discuss them.Military sources in South Korea say North Korea fired short-range projectiles over the weekend but they don't appear to be ballistic missiles.