Photo : YONHAP News

The South Korean military has reportedly confirmed that North Korea launched short-range missiles this past weekend.Military sources are said to have confirmed on Wednesday that Pyongyang launched two short-range missiles into the West Sea last weekend and are closely monitoring the situation while analyzing related information.A government official said the projectiles do not appear to be ballistic missiles.The confirmation comes after foreign media reported earlier that the North fired off multiple short-range missiles last weekend. The Washington Post reported that the North launched the missiles on Sunday.