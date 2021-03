Photo : YONHAP News

Rep. Ha Tae-keung, a ranking member of the National Assembly's intelligence committee, said North Korea fired two short-range cruise missiles at around 6:36 a.m. on Sunday.Citing intelligence authorities, Ha, a member of the main opposition People Power Party, wrote on Facebook on Wednesday that the North fired the missiles from Nampo city on the west coast in the direction of China.Ha said South Korean and U.S. authorities were aware of the launches, but agreed not to make an announcement. He said there have been previous cases where Seoul and Washington agreed not to announce short-range missile launches.