N. Korea Denounces EU Sanctions as 'Political Provocation'

Photo : YONHAP News

North Korea denounced the European Union's recent sanctions against its top officials as "political provocation."According to the North's Korean Central News Agency on Tuesday, Pyongyang's Foreign Ministry said the "despicable" provocation is aimed at infringing upon its sovereignty and interfering in its internal affairs.A ministry spokesperson said human rights sanctions are "sinister" political tools devised by the EU to pressure countries with differing values.The EU on Monday slapped sanctions against eleven individuals and four entities in six countries, including the North's State Security Minister Jong Kyong-thaek, Public Security Minister Ri Yong-gil and the Central Public Prosecutors Office.They are accused of being responsible for serious human rights abuses.